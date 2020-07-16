Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 43,690 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.39 and a beta of 0.76. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $36.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

