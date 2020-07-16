Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 63,097 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 63,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $70.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.