Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 606,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,454 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,442,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALK opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

