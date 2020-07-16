Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,443,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Allison Transmission by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,963,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,036,000 after buying an additional 1,090,492 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,561.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,118,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 741,656 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

