Empowered Funds LLC Buys 9,220 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 548,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CL King reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.03.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

