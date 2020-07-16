Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 38.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 992.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of DISCA opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

