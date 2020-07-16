Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 109.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $164,258.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $1,219,320.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 652,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,084,711.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 678,459 shares of company stock worth $44,411,371. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSHD. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.