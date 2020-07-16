Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX opened at $531.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $507.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.50.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

