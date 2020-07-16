Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 424.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $101.90 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Insiders have sold 73,502 shares of company stock worth $7,169,401 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

