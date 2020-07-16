Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises about 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 461,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,705 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $1,200,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $143.15 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.70.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Longbow Research cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.22.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

