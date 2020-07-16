Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,446 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,316,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,099 shares of the airline’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

