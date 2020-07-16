Empowered Funds LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,970 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises 4.6% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QMOM. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 100,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Shares of QMOM stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

