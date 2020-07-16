Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the period. D. R. Horton makes up 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 861.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,660 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

DHI stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

