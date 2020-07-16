Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Timken comprises approximately 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 143.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 452,352 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $14,123,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Timken by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 275,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209,360 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1,352.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 201,670 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

TKR opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.81. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

