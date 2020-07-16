Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,498,000 after buying an additional 254,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,824,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

