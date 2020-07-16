Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,736 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 778.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,439,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after buying an additional 814,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after acquiring an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $283,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $155.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.15.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

