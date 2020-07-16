Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $632.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $610.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $655.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,868 shares of company stock worth $124,438,579. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.