Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,133 shares of company stock valued at $34,569,727. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.26.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $221.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.92. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

