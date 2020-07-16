Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 859,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 634,974 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $180,154,000 after purchasing an additional 537,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

UHS opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

