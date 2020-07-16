Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Corcept Therapeutics comprises about 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Corcept Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821,578 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,418,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6,679.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 515,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 507,710 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,729,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CORT opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORT. ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

