Empowered Funds LLC Invests $7.11 Million in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,000. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 1.44% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,865,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $117.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $68.95 and a twelve month high of $120.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

