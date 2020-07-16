Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Coupa Software stock opened at $297.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $314.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of -220.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.33.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $2,048,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,611.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,395 shares of company stock worth $46,543,605. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

