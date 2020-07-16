Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after buying an additional 199,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,068,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.63.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $343.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $350.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

