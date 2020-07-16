Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $115.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

