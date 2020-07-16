Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 195,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE:DAN opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.61. Dana Inc has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

