Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Korn Ferry comprises about 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Korn Ferry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.4% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 146,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $262,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 147,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

