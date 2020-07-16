Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $246.18 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $254.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.19.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

