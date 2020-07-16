Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 14,161 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. SYNNEX comprises 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in SYNNEX by 34.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 33.3% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,502 shares of company stock worth $1,504,771. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

