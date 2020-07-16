Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 589 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after acquiring an additional 316,327 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after purchasing an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $198.44. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,861,731.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,304. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

