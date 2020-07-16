Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 6,735 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at $48,759,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after buying an additional 533,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $65,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,318,000 after buying an additional 148,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,510,000 after buying an additional 110,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

AYI opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

