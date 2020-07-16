Empowered Funds LLC Sells 171 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Msci by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Msci by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Msci by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $376.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.76. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $380.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

