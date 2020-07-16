Empowered Funds LLC Sells 231 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $1,114,678.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,013,959.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,216 shares of company stock worth $7,077,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.14.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

