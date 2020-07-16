Empowered Funds LLC Sells 2,874 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Okta by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Okta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.99 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $224.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $7,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,267.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,550 shares of company stock valued at $102,844,217. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.