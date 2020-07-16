Empowered Funds LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

GILD opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.