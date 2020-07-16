Empowered Funds LLC Sells 778 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,300,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $424,938,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 102,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,017,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,379,000 after acquiring an additional 199,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $417.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $446.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.86.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,292 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,164 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

