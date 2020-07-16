Empowered Funds LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 9,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $849,617.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,617.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jim Brown sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $671,538.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $182,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,163 shares of company stock worth $55,104,214. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on USNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

USNA opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

