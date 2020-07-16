Empowered Funds LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

