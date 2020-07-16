Empowered Funds LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Commercial Metals accounts for about 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

CMC stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.44. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

