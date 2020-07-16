Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,978.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $78.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

