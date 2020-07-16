Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. NetApp makes up approximately 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra dropped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

