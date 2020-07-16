Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,296,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 2,315,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after acquiring an additional 944,859 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,439,856 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

