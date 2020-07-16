Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.11% of PolyOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Shares of POL opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.