Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Trading Up 6%

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV)’s stock price was up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 41,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 145,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures.

