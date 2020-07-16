Enigma (ENG) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $18.58 million and $1.01 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

