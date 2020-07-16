Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.08. Envela shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 58,500 shares traded.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envela stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Envela as of its most recent SEC filing.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

