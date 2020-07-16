Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.53

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.53 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 95242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.80 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.