Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Equillium (NYSE:EQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $13.98. Equillium shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 15,158,438 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday.

Get Equillium alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equillium by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Equillium by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equillium by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 164,491 shares in the last quarter.

Equillium Company Profile (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.