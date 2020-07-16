Essentia (ESS) Market Capitalization Achieves $257,624.59

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene and IDEX. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $257,624.59 and $6,616.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.72 or 0.04989388 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017475 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033124 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

