Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $20.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $15.39. 34,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,807. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,418.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,825 shares of company stock valued at $282,976 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

