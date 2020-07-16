Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $352,632.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $352,632.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.33 or 0.04993471 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033157 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

